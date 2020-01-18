On Saturday, Jan. 18, the UFC will host UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, former featherweight and lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor returns to action against longtime veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight match-up. Ireland’s McGregor has competed just once since 2016, a fourth-round submission defeat to current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cerrone, meanwhile, has fought 11 times over the same stretch, picking up five post-fight bonuses while battling many of the sport’s biggest names. The veteran will look to snap a two-fight skid after dropping back-to-back contests to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

The co-main event will feature a bantamweight rematch between former champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Raquel Pennington. The pair met previously at UFC 184, with Holm claiming a decision victory.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action then shifts to ESPN at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the undercard. The pay-per-view main card airs live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.