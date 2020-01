On Friday, Jan. 31, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 81st event from The Hangar at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif.

In the night’s main event, Contender Series veteran Jamall Emmers puts his three-fight winning streak on the line against Brazilian Rafael Barbosa.

The main card airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.