Rajadamnern World Series ‘Mar 1’ Results: Angel Bauza Wins By Bloody Cut

On Saturday, Mar. 1, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. See below for results.

Shannon Gardiner def. Linda Manop Muay Thai Gym by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Youssef Hematisangbili Singburi Fight Club def. Fahkhamram Sitphayak Muaythai by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Babak Haghi Sitdeesel def. Lukas Mandinec by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Petchwichai Detchdecho def. Patrik Szana Phuket Fight Club by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kiewpayak Mor. Rattanabandit (Jitmuangnon) def. Luca Santini 7 Muay Thai by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chalarmchon Or. Thepsupha def. Sungfah Nor. Anuwat Gym by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Angel Bauza Silk Muay Thai def. Kyle Leung Manop Muay Thai Gym by TKO (doctor stoppage from cut). Round 2, 0:39