ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Mar. 7, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling action.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Mar. 6. The weigh-in results and video are below. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon (144.25 lbs, 1.0044) vs. Parham Gheirati (147.25 lbs, 1.0229)*

Muay Thai bout: Soe Lin Oo (147.25 lbs, 1.0066)** vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (144.00 lbs, 1.0248)

MMA bout: SShamil Erdogan (221.75 lbs, 1.0009) vs. Gilberto Galvao (221.00 lbs, 1.0241)

MMA bout: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu (144.50 lbs, 1.0087) vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (144.25 lbs, 1.0057)

Muay Thai bout: Yu Yau Pui (113.75 lbs, 1.0164) vs. Martyna Kyrczynska (113.75 lbs, 1.0053)

MMA bout: Eko Roni Saputra (139.00 lbs, 1.0241) vs. Sanzhar Zakirov (139.50 lbs, 1.0144)

Muay Thai bout: Arian Esparza (155.00 lbs, 1.0061) vs. Nontachai Jitmuangnon (153.75 lbs, 1.0152)

MMA bout: Banma Duoji (134.50 lbs, 1.0049) vs. Joshua Perreira (133.75 lbs, 1.0218)

Grappling bout: Diogo Reis (139.50 lbs, 1.0031)*** vs. Shoya Ishiguro (134.75 lbs, 1.0057)

Muay Thai bout: Stefan Korodi (146.50 lbs, 1.0031) vs. Katsuki Kitano (148.00 lbs, 1.0112)

** – Fighter missed weight, forfeits 20% of purse; bout to proceed at catchweight

*** – Fighter missed weight, forfeits 40% of purse; bout to proceed at catchweight