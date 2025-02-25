Suablack Faces Crossroads: One Loss Away from ONE Championship Exit Says CEO

Muay Thai athlete Suablack Tor Pran49 finds himself at a critical juncture in his career. Once a rising star in ONE Championship, Suablack is now just one loss away from potentially being relegated from the organization’s main roster.

Suablack Needs a Win in ONE

This stark warning came from ONE Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, who expressed admiration for Suablack’s talent but emphasized that another defeat could see him return to competing in ONE Lumpinee events, the ONE Friday Fights Series, to further develop his skills. Chatri explained:

“Suablack needs more time to develop and elevate his skills. I hope he can seize this opportunity and prove himself … I really like Suablack, but if he loses again in a major ONE Championship event, I might have to send him back to compete in ONE Lumpinee. I feel he’s not yet ready to face the best athletes in the world.”

The 28-year-old Suablack hails from a farming family and began his Muay Thai journey at the age of seven to help support his family. His breakthrough came in 2023 when he delivered four consecutive knockout victories at ONE Friday Fights, earning him a six-figure contract and a chance to compete on the global stage.

Initially, Suablack thrived under the bright lights of ONE Championship, extending his win streak to six fights with dominant performances against international opponents. However, his fortunes took a sharp downturn in 2024. He suffered three consecutive losses, two by knockout and one by unanimous decision, against elite fighters like Kiamran Nabati and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

These setbacks not only dented his record but also shook his confidence. The pressure has mounted for Suablack as he faces criticism from fans and pundits alike. Despite this, he has received guidance from experienced fighters like Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Superbon Singha Mawynn, who have encouraged him to stay focused and improve his mental resilience.

Suablack’s next fight will be pivotal in determining his future with ONE Championship. While he remains determined to prove that he belongs among the world’s best, another loss could see him take a step back to refine his skills at ONE Lumpinee. For now, all eyes are on whether Suablack can rise to the occasion and reclaim the form that once made him one of the most exciting prospects in Muay Thai.