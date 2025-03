ONE Friday Fights 98 Results: Chartpayak Outworks Kongchai

On Friday, Feb. 28, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Chartpayak Saksatoon def. Kongchai Chanaidonmueang by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Antar Kacem def. Krisana Daodenmuaythai by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Sonrak Fairtex def. Joachim Ouraghi by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit def. Teeyai PK Saenchai by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Nong Oh LaoLaneXang def. Khundet PK Saenchai by KO (strikes). Round 2, 0:24

Muay Thai bout: Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai def. Gusjung Fairtex by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:07

Muay Thai bout: Asadula Imangazaliev def. Mohamed Taoufyq by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Nongbia LaoLaneXang def. Marvin Dittrich by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:53

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Fairtex def. Zhang Jinhu by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Issei Yonaha def. Lu Yifu by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:41

MMA bout: Avazbek Kholmirzaev def. Bolat Zamanbekov by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 1:31

MMA bout: Connor Tymon def. Sumit Bhyan by TKO (left hook). Round 2, 0:46