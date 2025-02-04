Contender Series Breakdown: Which UFC Prospect Will Emerge in 2025?

The UFC’s Contender Series has become a breeding ground for future MMA stars, consistently introducing the world to fighters who go on to make waves in the Octagon. But which prospects will rise to the top in 2025? Let’s dive in and break down the fighters to watch across various divisions.

Top UFC Prospects to Watch in 2025

Identifying the next wave of UFC stars is no easy task. Fighters must display technical skill, athleticism, mental toughness, and adaptability. Additionally, their ability to handle the bright lights of the UFC and consistently improve fight-to-fight is critical. Based on these criteria, here are the most promising names to follow in 2025.

Contender Series Breakdown: Emerging UFC Stars for 2025

The Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) has been a launchpad for MMA talent. Fighters like Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, and Bo Nickal first showcased their skills here before becoming household names. As we look ahead to 2025, the Contender Series alums are well-represented among the sport’s rising stars.

Middleweight Division Prospects

Ikram Aliskerov

Background: A highly skilled middleweight, Aliskerov entered 2024 with momentum but faced setbacks, including a first-round loss to Robert Whittaker.

2025 Potential: Despite a rocky year, his 15-2 record and elite grappling pedigree suggest he’s ready for a comeback. At 32, Aliskerov will look to make up for lost time and push toward Top 10 contention.

Bo Nickal

Background: A three-time NCAA wrestling champion, Nickal’s transition to MMA has been closely watched. He went 2-0 in 2024, improving to 7-0 overall.

Development Needs: While his grappling is elite, Nickal needs more cage time to round out his striking and overall MMA game.

Future Outlook: With a few more wins, Nickal could break into the Top 15 in 2025 and set his sights on championship contention in the years to follow.

Women’s Bantamweight and Flyweight Division Prospects

Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Career Progress: Cavalcanti shined in 2024, going 2-0 and extending her winning streak to six. At 27, she’s climbing the bantamweight rankings and currently sits at No. 14.

2025 Goals: With her athleticism and improving striking, Cavalcanti is poised to crack the Top 10 and potentially make a Top 5 push.

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Recent Improvements: The Canadian flyweight went 3-0 in 2024, showcasing her grappling and finishing skills. She’s now ranked No. 12.

Upcoming Fight: Jasudavicius faces Mayra Bueno Silva in February, a matchup that could propel her into the Top 10.

Outlook: At 35, Jasudavicius is peaking and could secure a marquee fight before the year ends.

Miranda Maverick

Potential Breakout Year: Maverick closed 2024 with a four-fight win streak, showing flashes of brilliance.

Key to Success: Consistency remains her biggest challenge. If Maverick can put it all together, 2025 could be her year to break into the Top 10.

Welterweight Division Prospects

Oban Elliott

2024 Highlights: “The Welsh Gangster” had a stellar rookie year, going 3-0 and showcasing a well-rounded skill set.

2025 Outlook: Currently on the cusp of the Top 15, Elliott’s charisma and improving game make him a fighter to watch.

Michael Morales

Physical Attributes: Standing at six feet with a 79-inch reach, Morales is a physical specimen. His first-round win over Neil Magny in 2024 cemented him as a Top 15 welterweight.

Future Potential: At just 25, Morales has room to grow and could break into the Top 10 with another big win.

Lightweight Division Prospects

Esteban Ribovics

Exciting Style: Ribovics’ dynamic striking and aggressive approach earned him two wins in 2024, including a Fight of the Year contender against Daniel Zellhuber.

2025 Goals: With a 14-1 record, Ribovics is primed for high-profile matchups in a stacked lightweight division.

Fares Ziam

Underrated Talent: Ziam has quietly amassed a four-fight win streak, including a knockout of Matt Frevola in 2024.

What’s Next: The 27-year-old Frenchman is improving with each fight and could make a rankings push in 2025.

7. Featherweight Division Prospects

Jean Silva

Strong Start: Silva went 3-0 in 2024, including a win over Drew Dober. He’s now eyeing a return to featherweight for a rankings push.

2025 Outlook: With his finishing ability and momentum, Silva could crack the Top 15 by year’s end.

Youssef Zalal

Resurgence Story: After being released, Zalal returned to the UFC in 2024 with three straight wins, including a submission of Jack Shore.

Dark Horse Status: Zalal’s aggressive style and finishing instincts make him a sleeper contender in the featherweight division.

Flyweight Division Prospects

Lone’er Kavanagh

Technical Excellence: The 25-year-old British flyweight is just eight fights into his career but already looks polished.

Future Potential: With flyweight in need of fresh contenders, Kavanagh could climb the rankings quickly.

Joshua Van

Rapid Growth: Van went 3-1 in 2024, showing flashes of brilliance despite his youth (23).

What’s Next: With improved wrestling and continued development, Van has the tools to break into the Top 5 in the near future.

Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Division Prospects

Kennedy Nzechukwu

Division Switch: Nzechukwu moved up to heavyweight in 2024, earning two stoppage wins.

2025 Goals: With his size and power, the Nigerian fighter could emerge as a dark horse in the heavyweight division.

Oumar Sy

Rising Star: Sy is 2-0 in the UFC and faces ranked opponent Alonzo Menifield in March.

Potential Trajectory: A win would fast-track Sy into the Top 15, making him a name to watch.

Bantamweight Division Prospects

Felipe Lima

Intelligent Fighter: Lima went 2-0 at featherweight in 2024 but plans to return to bantamweight.

2025 Outlook: With his technical skills and fight IQ, Lima could make waves in the ultra-competitive 135-pound division.

Payton Talbott

Poised and Deadly: Talbott’s calm demeanor and finishing ability have made him one of the most exciting bantamweight prospects.

Future Goals: At 9-0, Talbott is on track for a breakout year in 2025.

Women’s Strawweight Division Prospects

Iasmin Lucindo

Youth and Talent: At just 22, Lucindo is already ranked No. 7 in the strawweight division.

What’s Next: With her rapid development, Lucindo could challenge for a title in the coming years.

Fatima Kline

Promising Start: Despite a loss in her UFC debut, Kline’s grappling pedigree and training with Erin Blanchfield make her a fighter to watch.

2025 Goals: A strong showing in her strawweight debut could set the tone for a breakout year.

Conclusion

The UFC’s 2025 prospects are brimming with potential, from the technical brilliance of Lone’er Kavanagh to the raw power of Michael Morales.

While forecasting MMA success is never guaranteed, these fighters have the tools to make a significant impact. Who will rise to the top? Only time will tell, but the journey promises to be thrilling.