Top UFC Fight Night Predictions: Favourites, Underdogs, and Betting Trends

2025 unfolded with high-stakes Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fights, notably, the UFC 311 main card final fight between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano, where the former won it on the night. There is more to look forward to for MMA fans and bettors. We’ll be looking at some of the upcoming events lined up early this year, with a simple analysis of favorites and underdogs, as well as key betting trends.

Upcoming UFC Fights for Betting

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov (February 1)

The Adesanya Imavov showdown at the beginning of February will be held at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Adesanya, a former middleweight champion, goes into the fight as the favorite against the unpredictable Brazilian and will rely on his previous experience against big names in the UFC.

However, the recent fights pitting Imavov have proved he is no push-over. He’s currently riding on a wave of good performances where he has shown his dynamism in striking. He can quickly adapt to pressure, and his underdog status makes him an attractive choice for bettors.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland (February 9)

A week after the Adesanya Imavov fight, the focus shifts to the mouthwatering UFC 312 fight, featuring Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. The match is scheduled to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Du Plessis boasts an incredible 24-2-0 record and will head into the fight as a strong pick to win. MMA analysts see the South African as the complete fighter endowed with commendable finishing. He comes up against Strickland, who has built a name for himself as a fighter with grit and relentless striking.

Betting Trends

Studying fighter strategies, momentum, and, to some extent, public opinion are some of the most popular UFC betting trends. Winning consistency and dominance in specific areas among fighters form the basis of most bets. For example, in the case of Adesanya vs. Imavov, the former enjoys an edge due to his technical prowess as well as his previous record, regardless of the promise shown by his opponent.

In terms of value, underdogs capable of overcoming diversity or grinding impressive finishes offer the best bets. In the du Plessis vs. Strickland matchup, the odds are highly in favor of the South African, but looking at Strickland’s impressive performances in high pressure makes him a reasonable pick for those looking for long-shot opportunities.

To maximize your betting chances in the unpredictable MMA world, here are some helpful strategies to apply:

· Analyze fighter styles in previous matches, looking beyond their win-loss records. Fighters will likely focus on neutralizing opponents’ strengths and capitalizing on their weaknesses, making match outcomes somewhat unpredictable.

· Shifts in betting lines result from the collective feel of the larger betting community, so keep track of the betting line movement. Major changes could trigger new insights, for example, injuries or adjustments in fight preparations.

· Fighters on a winning run carry momentum with them, while those coming out of losses may face psychological challenges. That way, it is advisable to look at individual recent performances.

· Lastly, external factors can take a considerable toll on fighters, affecting the money line significantly. Fight location, crowds, and even latitude are some of the factors that are likely to influence performances.

Some of the upcoming key UFC bouts come at the back of a long break for some fighters, so we should expect significant swings in odds. The MMA is always full of upsets, but unfortunately, it has never been easy to know when to expect these upsets, and that’s the beauty of UFC betting.