ONE Friday Fights 93 Results: Ondash Outworks Kongchai

On Friday, Jan. 10, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Ramadan Ondash def. Kongchai Chanaidonmueang by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Soner Sen def. Worapon Sor Dechapan by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Satangthong Chor Hapayak def. Maemmot Sor Salacheep by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Thway Lin Htet def. Yodkitti FiatPathum by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:39

Muay Thai bout: Rocky Wor Wantawee def. Chalie Singha Mawynn by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:33

Muay Thai bout: Petninmungkorn Captainkaneboxing def. Rifdean Masdor by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Abdallah Ondash def. Petlampun Muadablampang by KO (body punch). Round 2, 1:07

Muay Thai bout: Tahaneak Nayokatasala def. Andrii Mezentsev by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Islay Erika Bomogao def. Ran Longshu by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Haruyuki Tanitsu def. Thailandlek Sor Rungsak by KO (body punch). Round 1, 1:49

MMA bout: Dzhabir Dzhabrailov def. Khusan Urakov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:47

MMA bout: Nachyn Sat def. Oh Su Hwan by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 3:42