ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2 Weigh-In Results

On Friday, Jan. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon 2, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features three title fights.

The event airs live on the ONE Championship website starting at 6:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jan. 23. Check below for full weigh-in results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

MMA bout: Fabricio Andrade (144.75) vs. Kwon Won Il (143.25) – for the bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Nico Carrillo (145) vs. Nabil Anane (144.75) – for the interim bantamweight title

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang (141) vs. Soe Lin Oo (142.50)*

Muay Thai bout: Jo Nattawut (154) vs. Bampara Kouyate (154.50)

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee (169.75) vs. Nauzet Trujillo (169.50)

Muay Thai bout: Johan Ghazali (134) vs. Johan Estupinan (135)

MMA bout: Maurice Abevi (174.25)** vs. Samat Mamedov (176)**

Grappling bout: Marcelo Garcia (173.50) vs. Masakazu Imanari (158.75)

Muay Thai bout: Suriyanlek Por Yenying (137.25)* vs. Thant Zin (134)

Kickboxing bout: Shakir Al-Tekreeti (154) vs. Masaaki Noiri (155)

Muay Thai bout: Freddie Haggerty (133.50) vs. Jordan Estupinan (134.75) Advertisement

* – Fighter missed weight and forfeits 20% of purse; bout will proceed at catchweight

** – Both fighters missed weight; bout will proceed at catchweight