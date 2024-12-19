Rodtang and Takeru Remark on Their Upcoming Battle at ONE 172

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is set to light up the martial arts world when it goes live from Japan on Sunday, Mar. 23, and both headlining fighters were on hand to talk about the marquee matchup at the pre-event press conference this week.

“Rodtang is truly strong. While he’s known for brawling and intensity, he has incredible technique. He has Muay Thai skills. In recent fights, he’s shown detailed defensive skills. He’s not just a strong brawler. I want to prove I’m the world’s strongest by beating Rodtang,” Takeru exclaimed.

The flyweight kickboxing super-fight has been talked about for years, and it was even booked in early 2024. Unfortunately, Rodtang had to withdraw due to injury, but he has observed his upcoming foe closely over the last 12 months.

“I’ve watched Takeru’s fights at Lumpinee. I admit that I felt a chill down my spine and thrilled, at the same time. Because Takeru got knocked down early in the first round, but he came back and turned the tide around to win. He is a prodigy in kickboxing, and his fighting spirit never gave up. So I accepted his fight that day and I strongly believe that our path will cross again soon. And now we are going to fight in March, I’m ready to fight him and show both me and Takeru’s kickboxing style,” Rodtang stated.

The match “The Iron Man” referred to was against Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 this past September. Takeru recovered from an early wobble to come back and score a lethal second-round finish.

Feeling fully acclimated to ONE’s structure and rules, the Japanese striking superstar is confident his match with Rodtang will thrill audiences around the globe.

“Even if we weren’t in the same weight class, I don’t think there’s anyone else who matches up this well globally. That’s how much I wanted this fight. In my fight with Superlek, my style reflected how I’ve been training with Rodtang in mind. I’ve been thinking about and training for Rodtang for years, figuring out how to win in a striking match. I believe we can have the greatest striking battle,” Takeru admitted.

More headline-caliber bouts are expected to be announced for ONE 172 in the coming weeks, and the titular matchup won’t be the only one the card to feature a Japanese athlete.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated he wants to bring the enthusiasm back to the country’s combat sports scene on Mar. 23, and the promotion has a plethora of talent to choose from.

“Of course, the fight card will feature the best of the best matches, with the highest caliber athletes coming together. This is an opportunity for Japanese fighters to bring glory and hope to martial arts on the world’s biggest stage, just as PRIDE did 30 years ago,” Sityodtong said.

“We also want [Masaaki] Noiri, KANA, [Hiroki] Akimoto, and others to compete. Of course, legend Shinya Aoki will also fight. The card will feature Japan vs. the World matchups. This event is a must-watch for everyone, whether you’re a fan or not. This will be the most-watched event in Japanese martial arts history.”

ONE 172 airs live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, Mar. 23.