ONE Friday Fights 91 Results: Komawut Edges Balyko

On Friday, Dec. 13, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 91, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Komawut FA Group def. Alexey Balyko by unanimous decision

Sonrak Fairtex def. Petwichit Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision

Petsansab Sor Jaruwan def. Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee by unanimous decision

Jaruadsuk Sor Jor Wichitpadriew def. Amir El Dakkak by unanimous decision

Sirichok Sor Sommai def. Tanachart Por Patcharawat by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:57

Yodsinlapa Rodsuayjajed def. Tienngam Nakbinalaiyon by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:15

Freddie Haggerty def. Kaoklai Chor Hapayak by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:48

Padejsuk Looksuan def. Hiroyuki by TKO (elbow). Round 1, 2:57

Yugo Kato def. Ke Jingjun by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:06

Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai def. Moa Carlsson by unanimous decision

Lee Seung Chul def. Pham Van Nam by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:15

Zemfira Alieva def. Yu Gao by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:06