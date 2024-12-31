Liam Harrison Eyeing Return to ONE Championship in Summer 2025

Liam Harrison was all but on his way out of active competition following his loss to Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver. But “Hitman” has his eyes set on at least one more match in ONE Championship.

After some time to rest and recover, the 39-year-old feels reinvigorated for another go under the bright lights.

“I was going to stay away, but ONE gave me a good offer, and I want to go out on a high. When you’re fighting in ONE and the stadiums are full, there’s nothing like it. That’s the best part,” Harrison told ONE.

Advertisement



In reflecting on his last outing, Harrison believes that ring rust played a small part in the end.

Given his opponent’s activity, “Hitman” felt the Thai striker was sharper. He credits that as a reason he wants to erase the bitter taste of defeat before officially hanging up the gloves.

“I loved it. I loved making that walk. I got such a buzz from the amazing response from the American fans. I loved fighting there,” the Brit remarked.

“But considering Seksan fought seven times in the last year, compared to me being sidelined, I should’ve had more ring time before getting in there with someone like him.”

“Looking back, it was stupid of me to come back and think I could step in with someone at that level, who is that dangerous and fights the way he does, without any ring time after one of the worst injuries anybody can have. It wasn’t smart on my part.”

Gaining perspective with distance has helped Harrison evaluate his last showing and given him more reason to return to action.

Once he steps back onto the global stage, fans will rejoice for another chance to see one of the most exciting athletes in all of combat sports.

“I think after ONE 168, I may have just spat my dummy out because I’d not fought for so long and my emotions were high. I was so looking forward to coming back, and it didn’t go my way, so maybe I was too hard on myself,” the slugger stated.

ONE will not be Harrison’s only action in the new year.

The Brit will compete at home first and then is looking forward to a summer date back in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“Retirement was to be the plan, but they can’t keep me away. So in March, I’m fighting in Manchester on Hitman Fight League for the WBC Diamond Belt. I’m a former WBC World Champion. And then I’ll be back in ONE around the summertime,” Harrison said.

“It was supposed to be my last fight coming back, but let’s just see how it goes. I’m looking at people like Sam-A, who have looked after themselves. He had some time off, and now he’s come back and doing so well, so it’s inspiring.”

“If I can do that, remain active, stay injury-free, I think I can do that. We’ll go one fight at a time and decide how I feel.”

Although Harrison is energized about his return, the 39-year-old does have other areas of focus that lie outside the world of striking.

“Hitman” is building a gym that he hopes will bring forth a new era of British phenoms to continue the sport’s ascent in the United Kingdom.

“Outside of the ring, I want to get the new Bad Company facility as the premier gym in the country. We’re already rammed with members, but I want to build up the weights gym, hold seminars, and travel the world to teach my style,” Harrison commented.