Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: December 2024

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight(61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of November. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in December.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Julianna Pena (1) Raquel Pennington (2) Kayla Harrison (3) Holly Holm (4) Macy Chiasson (5) Mayra Bueno Silva (6) Ketlen Vieira (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of November. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in December.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Alexa Grasso (2) Manon Fiorot (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Maycee Barber (5) Rose Namajunas (6) Dakota Ditcheva (NR) Taila Santos (7) Liz Carmouche (8) Natalia Silva (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Katyln Cerminara (T-10), Juliana Vesquez (T-10)

The month of November saw the birth of star, as Dakota Ditcheva destroyed former UFC title contender Taila Santos to claim the $1 million payday in the PFL finals. In addition to that, Erin Blanchfield defeated Rose Namajunas to keep herself in the UFC title picture. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in December.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Xiaonan Yan (3) Virna Jandiroba (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Marina Rodriguez (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

November saw China’s Xiaonan Yan solidify herself as a top strawweight in the world, as she dominated fellow top-10 fighter Tabatha Ricci to stay in the title picture. Looking into December, Mackenzie Dern will fight Amanda Ribas in an effort to move toward the title picture.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Jillian DeCoursey (2) Jessica Delboni (3) Elisandra Ferreira (4) Si Woo Park (5) Ashley Cummins (6) Ayaka Hamasaki (7) Rena Kubota (8) Kanna Asakura (9) Anastasia Nikolakakos (10)

November saw Ayaka Hamasaki score another win in her legendary career, besting Yuri Shim to stay in the top 10. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in December.