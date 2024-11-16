The Ultimate Guide to MMA Events Leading Up to 2025

As 2024 draws to a close, the world of Mixed Martial Arts is not slowing down. Fans of the sport have a lot to look forward to, with major promotions like UFC, ONE Championship, and PFL gearing up for some of the year’s most thrilling events. From historic title fights in New York to international showdowns in Macau and Saudi Arabia, here’s your ultimate guide to not missing a single punch, kick, or submission attempt as we count down to 2025.

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic, slated for November 17, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, is poised to be a marquee event in the MMA calendar. This matchup features Jon Jones making his highly anticipated return to the octagon to challenge former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a title bout that promises to draw global attention. Both fighters bring a depth of experience and a proven track record of success, which guarantees a clash filled with veteran prowess and raw power. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Madison Square Garden, this fight not only captivates audiences but also has significant implications in the heavyweight division.

This integration of sports betting enhances the engagement of fans, blending the thrill of top-tier MMA action with the strategic elements of sports wagering.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo – November 23, 2024, at Galaxy Arena, Cotai, Macau

Next, we travel to Macau where Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo face off in a bantamweight bout that promises fireworks. This fight is crucial for both fighters as they aim to assert dominance in a highly competitive division.

2024 PFL MENA and World Championships – November 29, 2024, at King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Professional Fighters League offers a unique tournament format that culminates in the MENA and World Championships on the same day. Fans can expect a marathon of fights featuring some of the most talented fighters from around the globe.

ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov – December 7, 2024, at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

ONE Championship continues to impress with its diverse fight cards, and Fight Night 26 is no exception. Angela Lee takes on Rasulov in a match that will test the skills and willpower of both martial artists in Singapore’s vibrant fight scene.

UFC 310 – December 8, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas will host UFC 310, with a lineup still shrouded in mystery but expected to feature top-tier talent and potentially title-changing battles. This matchup in the fight capital of the world promises not just elite-level competition but also the potential for dramatic shifts in fighter standings.

Invicta FC 59: Bernardo vs. Maia – December 14, 2024

Women’s MMA gets a spotlight with Invicta FC 59, where Bernardo faces Maia. This event is a showcase of the resilience and finesse that female fighters bring to the cage.

UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Buckley – December 15, 2024, at Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL Rounding out the year, this welterweight clash will certainly be a stand-out on the Fight Night calendar. Both Machado Garry and Buckley are looking to end the year with a significant victory under their belts.

Conclusion

As we celebrate the end of another dynamic year in MMA, these events offer a mix of anticipation and high stakes that can only be found in this electrifying sport. Each event is more than just a set of bouts; it’s a chapter in the ongoing saga of MMA, where athletes build legacies and fans bask in the thrill of combat.

Stay tuned to platforms like Combat Press for up-to-the-minute updates, detailed fight analysis, and more as we prepare to usher in a new year in MMA. With such a packed schedule, the closing months of 2024 are guaranteed to be spectacular, providing endless discussion for fans and analysts alike. Whether you’re watching from the edge of your seat at home or live in the arena, the world of MMA is sure to deliver excitement and surprises that will keep us talking well into 2025.