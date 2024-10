Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed heavyweight Lazar Todev, who takes on Adam Palasz at OKTAGON 62, live from the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. Todev talked about his controversial loss against Hatef Moeil, his upcoming rematch against Palasz, why he’s the best heavyweight in OKTAGON, and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the interview to @JFoMMATalk or @CombatPress on Twitter.

