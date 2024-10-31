Denis Purić and Elias Mahmoudi to Face Off in a Top-Five Muay Thai Bout on Dec. 6

As ONE Championship continues to add banger match-ups to the professional Muay Thai world, sources inside the promotion revealed to Combat Press that another big fight has been added to the docket. At ONE Fight Night 26. Lee vs. Rasulov on Dec. 6, Denis “The Bosnian Menace” Purić will take on Elias “The Sniper” Mahmoudi in a three-round fight.

The 39-year-old Purić, who is 3-3 in ONE, last fought in June, when he faced Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing bout, which he lost by decision. Ready to get back into the four-ounce gloves, he welcomes the challenge of the French-Algerian.

Mahmoudi, who is 13 years younger than the Bosnian, last fought in August. At ONE Fight Night 24, he scored a knockout with a spinning backfist in the closing seconds of their three-round kickboxing fight. Both Purić and Mahmoudi will look to stake their claim for a ONE flyweight Muay Thai title shot, while they sit at No. 3 and No. 5 in the rankings, respectively.

ONE Fight Night 26 takes place Friday, Dec. 6, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event airs live and free to Amazon Prime subscribers on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET.