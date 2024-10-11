Campbell vs. Ruffy Showdown Added to UFC 309

UFC 309 is set to promise an electric atmosphere with the addition of Charlie Campbell’s lightweight showdown with Mauricio Ruffy. The fight will take place on November 16th at Madison Square Garden and will be available for fight fans to enjoy on pay-per-view.

The event is headlined by Jon Jones’s fight with Stipe Miocic, with Jones heavily fancied as the odds-on favorite. The evening already promises to be one to remember, with match-ups including Michael Chandler’s bout with Charlies Oliveira, Scottish combatant Paul Craig taking on Bo Nickal, and Eryk Anders versus Chris Weidman among others.

Ruffy had been touted for a UFC fight since June but finding an opponent has been a challenging task. He had initially been penciled in for UFC 307 in October but has now been added to the 309 cards in what promises to be an explosive event in front of Campbell’s hometown crowd.

Campbell goes into the fight with a 9-2 MMA record and 2-0 UFC history, this isn’t too different from Ruffy’s 10-1 and 1-0 record.

New Yorker Charlie “The Cannibal” Campbell’s two previous UFC fights saw him knock out Alex Reyes in the first round and enjoy a unanimous decision against Trevor Peek.

Ruffy pulls into the bout aboard a hype train that has seen him likened to Conor McGregor following his UFC debut against Jamie Mullarkey and his record of TKO wins.

Mauricio Ruffy is recognized as having a well-rounded fighting style with an effective striking style that comes from his orthodox stance. He is not just a brawler though and is proficient at grappling, with his versatility helping him against a variety of opponents.

His preference for finishing fights has made him popular among fans, and his proficiency in grappling and striking makes him an unpredictable fighter who is difficult to pin down.

Fellow lightweight fighters Charles Oliveira and Islan Makhachev share similar fighting styles with Ruffy and can help fans gauge how his career might progress.

Like Ruffy, Campbell also has striking and grappling skills in his locker and has a background in boxing and Muay Thai. Also, his experience to this date has helped to shape a well-rounded, explosive fighter who can slug it out or go to the mat. The fact that both of these fighters share similar qualities promises an explosive battle at UFC 309.

For future reference, fans also have UFC 308 to look forward to at the end of October, making it an exciting couple of months ahead with some great fights scheduled.