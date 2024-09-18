Slots at Uptown Pokies is the Most Diverse and Popular Category of Games in Australia

Uptown Pokies, a popular casino in Australia, offers users a huge number of slots. The popularity of these games is due to the benefits they offer to the games. All the machines available on the site are divided into several types.

Benefits of the Machines at Uptown Pokies

The main advantage of slots on the website Uptown Pokies casino is their simple gameplay. The player has no opportunity to influence the results of rounds, applying their skills – you need to rely completely on luck. Thanks to this, even beginners can successfully play slots.

Another advantage of apparatuses is the variety of themes. Any user will find a slot with a plot that interests him. Other advantages of the machines include:

Good prizes;

A variety of bonus options;

The presence of additional features that make gameplay more comfortable.

Almost any slot that is in the catalogue has a high return rate, which provides players with a good chance of success.

Slots Rules

Despite the variety of slots, they all involve similar gameplay. The gameplay goes like this:

The user places a bet, triggers a spin. The RNG determines which images will appear on the screen and how they will be arranged on the field. The player gets a payout if a combination of identical signs appears on the line. If there is no combination, the bet is cancelled.

Wild allows to form winning combinations more often. Bonus symbol is available in most of the machines, serves to replace the images that are not enough to complete the paid sequence. More in the machines can provide such bonuses:

Scatter – gives payouts regardless of where in the field is located;

Freespins – are made without withdrawals;

Risk game – launched on the player’s initiative, allows you to increase the payout by x2 or more times;

Bonus level – has gameplay different from the main round, brings additional prizes;

Additional multipliers – increase prizes by several times.

Some machines have expanding symbols. The presence of such symbols increases the chances of forming winning combinations.

Varieties of Slot Machines at Uptown Pokies

The variety of machines at Uptown Pokies Casino can confuse even an experienced user. However, if you go deeper into the question, it becomes clear that certain machines are similar to each other by certain parameters. Classical machines and video slots are distinguished. The first have such characteristics:

The field is three-reel;

The number of lines is from 1 to 5;

Risk game – not provided;

Bonus signs – Wild, Scatter are occasionally available;

Bonus level – not provided.

The advantages of such machines include simple gameplay and management, a high rate of return. The disadvantages are a small number of bonuses and active lines.

Video slots have from 5 reels, many ways to form combinations. In some games there are no lines at all. Often there is a risk game, other bonuses. Video slots are characterised by a variety of themes, beautiful graphic design, animated inserts. The disadvantages of such machines include:

Not the most intuitive interface in some games;

The negative impact of jackpot on the return rate.

The presented division into classics and video slots is considered to be the main one. However, there are other classifications of machines.

Classification of Slots by the Number of Reels

The easiest games to play are the three-reel games. Five-reel machines form the majority of the Uptown Pokies range. Slots with a six-, seven-reel field often have 3 or more Scatters falling out, which allows regular freespins to be triggered. There are machines with 9 reels, where the payable sequences go not only horizontally and vertically, but also diagonally.

Division of Slot Machines by Mechanics

Most of all, Uptown Pokies features slots with classic mechanics. In these games, winning combinations are formed on the lines after the reels stopped. Can be provided in the apparatuses and more interesting mechanics. There are such types of slots:

Cascading. Symbols that formed a paying sequence are removed from the screen, replaced by others. Cascades go as long as there is a winning combination on the field. Often with each replacement of symbols grows an additional multiplier.

Megaways. The mechanics were first used in their games by BTG provider. The number of available lines changes with each spin. In certain machines, the number of ways to form paid sequences reaches up to 200,000. The number of positions on the reels is not fixed, but cannot exceed 7.

Hold and Win. Such machines are popular in Australia, as they can bring a big prize. Bonus option is activated after a certain number of bonus symbols appeared on the field. The falling special symbols are fixed on the screen. The more such symbols are collected before the end of the respins, the higher the payout.

InfiniReels. The mechanics was created by the provider NetEnt. The number of reels can increase indefinitely. With each payout, new rows are added on the right side. The addition stops if there is no winning sequence.

Separately it is possible to note automata with cluster payouts. Prizes are provided for the formation of clusters – groups of identical pictures. Symbols must touch horizontally, vertically. Lines in such machines are not provided. The more images are included in the cluster, the better the prize.

Any player, regardless of his own preferences, will find in Uptown Pokies machines that will fascinate him with their gameplay, bring generous prizes with a little luck. Use the bonuses that are available in the casino to make the maximum number of spins, maximise the chances of increasing the bankroll by the results of the session.