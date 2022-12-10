UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev Results

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the UFC will host UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ and ESPN 2 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The action moves to the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Billy Quarantillo vs. Anthony Hernandez

TJ Brown def. Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 3:41

Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:13