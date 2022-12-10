UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev Results

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the UFC will host UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title.
The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the preliminary card airs live on ESPN+ and ESPN 2 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The action moves to the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev – for the vacant light heavyweight title
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
Billy Quarantillo vs. Anthony Hernandez
TJ Brown def. Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 3:41
Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:13
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono
Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
Billy Quarantillo vs. Anthony Hernandez
TJ Brown def. Erik Silva by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 3:41
Cameron Saaiman def. Steven Koslow by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:13