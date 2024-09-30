ONE Fight Night 25’s Kongthoranee: ‘Hungrier for Victory’

After a three-round battle with pound-for-pound superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 68, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is ready to take that experience into his next match.

The Thai star returns for a flyweight Muay Thai showdown on Friday, Oct. 4, at ONE Fight Night 25 against Tagir Khalilov.

Kongthoranee is not dwelling on his last loss and is solely focused on rebuilding his momentum inside Lumpinee Stadium.

“I don’t feel regret for the loss. I’m just hungrier for victory. What do I have to regret when I lose to a world-class fighter like Superlek? I just want to start to build my winning streak again. Let’s start at ONE Fight Night 25,” Kongthoranee told ONE.

In four-ounce gloves, Kongthoranee expects to have an advantage with more experience in the “art of eight limbs.” However, given Khalilov’s record against the striking elite, he is not underestimating his opponent.

“My advantages should be the Muay Thai weapons that give me an advantage over him. I have more experience in Muay Thai, but my experience when it comes to fighting against elite fighters is probably less than him because he’s fought with Superlek and Yodlekpetch. That’s why I can’t underestimate him,” the Thai striker mentioned.

Having taken on Superlek, Kongthoranee is comfortable charging back up to the division’s elite. That is why he is planning a highlight-reel finish on Friday night.

By nabbing another impressive win, Kongthoranee believes he will punch his ticket right back to another ranked opponent.

“The fight should end with style. I’m feeling confident,” Kongthoranee stated.

“Not only that, if I can win impressively, they will give me a chance to fight against a top-five ranked opponent in the future. I have no problem fighting them because I fought against a top guy like Superlek already. I’m not afraid of anyone anymore.”

Although Kongthoranee has had an impressive run in ONE, it has solely been on the ONE Friday Fights events series.

The opportunity to compete in U.S. primetime is not lost on the talented striker, who wants to show out and gain a new wave of fans to support him as he marches toward the division’s top.

“If I can finish the fight, I want to end it quickly because it’s my first fight at ONE Fight Night, and the bonus is huge – much more than in ONE Friday Fights,” the 27-year-old mentioned.

Kongthoranee is also looking at the prospect of adding more money to his coffers. With the birthday of his child upcoming, he is hoping to have a little extra money to spend to make it extra special.

But to do so he will need to finish Khalilov and ignite the Bangkok crowd on Friday.

“I would like to get the bonus money as a birthday present for my child. He going to be 2 years old on September 30,” Kongthoranee said.

ONE Fight Night 25 airs live and free on Prime Video to all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.