Keystone State Knockout: Pennsylvania’s MMA Standouts

When you think of Pennsylvania sports, you might picture the Steelers’ terrible towels or the Eagles’ underdog masks. But the state’s given us more than just football heroes – it’s also home to some seriously tough MMA fighters. Let’s take a look at a few of the standout mixed martial artists who’ve put Pennsylvania on the combat sports map.

Eddie Alvarez: Philly’s Underground King

If you’ve ever watched Eddie Alvarez fight, you know why they call him the Underground King. This Philly native fought his way up from small shows to become a champion in multiple organizations. With a UFC Lightweight Championship under his belt, Alvarez proved that Pennsylvania fighters can hang with the best in the world.

What makes Eddie special? It’s his mix of boxing skills (thanks, Philly boxing gyms) and a never-say-die attitude. The guy’s been in some absolute wars, and he always comes out swinging.

Paul Felder: The Irish Dragon from the City of Brotherly Love

Another Philly fighter, Paul Felder, made his mark both in and out of the octagon. Known as “The Irish Dragon,” Felder’s spinning attacks and elbows made him a fan favorite.

But what’s cool about Felder is how he’s transitioned from fighter to commentator. Now he’s breaking down fights for the UFC, bringing that Philly straight-talk to broadcast booths around the world.

Sean Brady: The New Kid on the Block

Keep your eye on Sean Brady. This undefeated welterweight from Philly is climbing the UFC rankings fast. Brady’s got that classic Pennsylvania wrestling base, but he’s added slick submission skills to his arsenal.

Phil Davis: Mr. Wonderful from Harrisburg

Moving away from Philly, we’ve got Phil Davis representing the state capital. “Mr. Wonderful” lived up to his nickname by dominating in Bellator after a solid UFC run. Davis brought his NCAA Division I wrestling chops to MMA and added in some crafty submissions.

Josh Koscheck: Small Town to Big Time

Josh Koscheck put tiny Waynesburg, PA on the MMA map. A standout from the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, Koscheck’s wrestling and improving striking carried him all the way to a UFC title shot.

The Pennsylvania Pipeline

So what is it about Pennsylvania that produces such solid fighters? Maybe it’s the state’s wrestling culture, or the blue-collar toughness. Whatever it is, these fighters share a grit that serves them well in the cage.

Dave Bontempo, a respected combat sports journalist from PlayPennsylvania.com, offers his perspective on the state’s impact:

“Pennsylvania’s contribution to MMA and combat sports can’t be overstated. From the rich boxing history of Philadelphia to the wrestling powerhouses in our high schools and colleges, we’ve always had the ingredients to create world-class fighters. What’s impressive is how our athletes have adapted these traditional combat sports skills to the evolving world of MMA. It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest, most well-rounded fighters in the sport have Pennsylvania roots.”

From Philly’s boxing gyms to the wrestling mats of small-town high schools, Pennsylvania’s combat sports culture runs deep. As MMA continues to grow, don’t be surprised if you see more Keystone State fighters making their mark in the sport.

Who’s your favorite Pennsylvania fighter? Whether it’s one of these standouts or an up-and-comer we didn’t mention, one thing’s for sure – Pennsylvania packs a punch in the world of MMA.