GLORY 95: Rigters vs. Rajabzadeh Results

On Saturday, Sep. 21, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY 95, live from Arena Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. The event features a heavyweight top contender battle between Levi Rigters and Bahram Rajabzadeh.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally Live at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Levi Rigters vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh

Kevin Tariq Osaro def. Nico Horta by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Karim Dian def. Mladen Brestovac by KO (body kick). Round 1, 1:13

Nordine Mahieddine def. Nikola Filipovic by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Vedat Hoduk def. Arian Sadikovic by split decision in extra round (9-10, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9)

Andrej Kedves def. Guerric Billet by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 3, 1:42

Milos Cvjeticanin def. Jimmy Livinus Omani by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:29

Cedric Do def. Filip Matic by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 2, 1:24

Ivan Bertic def. Danut Hurduc by unanimous decision (3-27 x 5)

Vito Kosar def. Aleksandar Jankovic by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:00

Antonio Krajinovic def. Teo Mikelic by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 1