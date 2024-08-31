Why are Bookmakers and Casinos Often Sponsors in the UFC?

Casino and bookmaker sponsorships are vital for the UFC’s exposure and financial expansion. In fact, these sponsorships have become cornerstones of this sport. With the UFC’s international growth, including Canadian markets, small businesses are no longer the main sponsors of this sport. Instead, large-scale investments by big casinos and bookies from the U.S. and Canada have taken center stage.

This revolution has brought notable benefits for the sport, fighters, and sponsors. Therefore, this article will reveal why these bookmarkers and casinos continue to sponsor the UFC.

The Relationship Between Gambling and the UFC

Combat sports betting didn’t begin today. Ancient Rome had a betting system where wagers were placed on gladiators. This behavior was based on the thrill and unpredictability of the results, so it comes as no surprise that gambling and the UFC are being spoken of in the same context.

Because of their fierce action and devoted following, UFC fights have become a trendy betting option in places like CA. By providing an extensive range of betting choices, bookies and online casinos with a valid license have profited from this. They’ve drawn an increasing number of enthusiasts who appreciate the excitement of guessing fight results.

Many UFC fans enjoy the high-intensity and suspenseful nature of gambling and fighting. Platforms like Slots City appeal to this demographic by offering special online slots promotions and bonuses during UFC events. These promotions, such as the Slots City bonus, give fans an attractive option to interact with casino games.

This option is more enticing because one can gamble without risking financial loss. This relationship between gaming and the UFC benefits both sides, driving expansion in both sectors.

Reasons Casinos and Bookmakers Sponsor the UFC

UFC events are sponsored by bookies and casinos for several reasons, including:

Shared Target Audience: The UFC’s demographic is primarily young males interested in gambling and betting. As a result, this is the perfect audience for bookies and casinos. They are constantly eager to sponsor events in order to share a part of this rich industry. View the table below of the most watched UFC events to get an estimate of the audience size:

Matchup Date Reported PPV Views in the U.S. UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor October 6, 2018 2.4 million UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II August 20, 2016 1.6 million UFC 257: McGregor v Poirier 2 January 23, 2021 1.6 million UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 July 10, 2021 1.5 million UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone January 18, 2020 1.35 million

Brand Awareness and Visibility: Supporting significant UFC fights provides a lot of brand awareness and visibility. With millions of viewers globally, these events give bookies and casinos an exceptional platform to promote their offerings. During the fight broadcast, the companies’ branded materials help to increase the visibility of the casinos and bookmakers.

Supporting significant UFC fights provides a lot of brand awareness and visibility. With millions of viewers globally, these events give bookies and casinos an exceptional platform to promote their offerings. During the fight broadcast, the companies’ branded materials help to increase the visibility of the casinos and bookmakers. Increased Betting Activity: UFC fights are well-liked for sports betting; thus, sponsorships help supporters stake bets on these events. Bookies run special promotions or odds for particular fights. This is done in compliance with the conditions of their gambling license. This strategy allows them to increase traffic to their platforms through this partnership.

Notable Cases of Casino Sponsorships

Apart from increasing the visibility of UFC events, casino sponsorships offer financial support that improves the profile of the sponsored brands. Below are five noteworthy instances of casino sponsorships in the UFC.

UFC and BetMGM BetMGM formally teamed with the UFC in 2019 as their sports betting agent. Under this contract, BetMGM can utilize UFC trademarks in its merchandise and access UFC athletes for promotional requirements. This cooperation emphasizes how strategically beneficial such arrangements can be for UFC sponsors. UFC and Stake.com: In 2019, a digital currency betting platform, Stake.com, cooperated with UFC to reach global audiences and Canadian fans. Stake.com was granted particular rights under this arrangement to promote its company during UFC fights and use UFC trademarks. Part of the partnership includes Stake.com having a branded presence during important events. Roobet and UFC: The crypto casino Roobet entered a deal with the UFC. It allowed them to carry out octagon branding at some events. “Embedded,” a vlog of the UFC, is also sponsored by the casino. It also provides VIP benefits for sweepstakes runs, reinforcing its influence in the UFC.

Conclusion

Sponsorships from casinos and bookmakers have become essential components of UFC’s business plan and expansion approach. These sponsors link with the UFC to reach a committed and passionate fan base. The result is increased brand visibility and interaction for sponsors like SlotsCity. This mutually beneficial partnership guarantees that the UFC and its sponsors, including those from Canada, keep flourishing.