UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 Results

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a heavyweight rematch between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET with the main card also airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac

Jose Chepe Mariscal vs. Damon Jackson

Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le

Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad

Jhonata Diniz def. Karl Williams by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Youssef Zalal def. Jarno Errens by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:52

Stehanie Luciano def. Talita Alencar by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)