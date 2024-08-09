UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 Preview and Predictions

Back to Las Vegas, inside the UFC Apex, this weekend, as the UFC hosts a Fight Night card featuring two ranked heavyweights in the main event.

Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac fought just before the COVID-19 pandemic flipped the world on its head, and Tybura took home a decision victory. Since that fight, Tybura has gone 7-2, and Spivac has notched a record of 6-2. Each man did come up short against current interim champion Tom Aspinall prior to the Englishman earning gold. Spivac is looking for revenge, and both men are trying to reestablish themselves as legitimate title contenders in the UFC heavyweight division.

The co-main event is a featherweight clash between Damon Jackson and Jose Chepe Mariscal. Mariscal is undefeated since joining the UFC, and Jackson is a wily veteran who is known to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with his slick submission skills.

Advertisement



Also on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Factory X standout Chris Gutierrez and debutant Quang Le. A victory over a high-profile fighter like Gutierrez in his debut would be a major feather in the cap for Le.

UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5 p.m. ET with the main card also airing on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Andrew Sumian and Matt Petela preview the action in this week’s edition of Toe-to-Toe.

Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac met over four years ago and Tybura was victorious; can Spivac even the score and get a win over the Polish veteran?

Sumian: I’m not sure what justifies Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac headlining a Fight Night besides there being no other options. Nevertheless, another meh heavyweight main event, folks. The first fight between these two took place back in Feb. 2020, which resulted in Tybura winning a clear unanimous decision victory. Going into Saturday, it is unlikely the result will be any different.

Tybura is a top-15 heavyweight that continues to hold the title of gatekeeper. His only two losses in the last several years come by way of Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. Both of those gentlemen have gone on to become top-tier heavyweights. Tybura has compiled an impressive 8-2 record since Feb. 2020 and continues to prove time after time he is worthy of holding a heavyweight ranking. Unfortunately, he is simply nothing special. The Poland native has yet to prove he is capable of beating prolific heavyweights, and, chances are, that will not change anytime soon. He is well-rounded, durable, and game for any opponent in the division, but he will likely fall short any time he comes face to face with an elite competitor. Tybura will take on Spivac in a main event that does nothing for him – win, lose or draw.

Spivac is in a very similar position as Tybura. This fight does not do much in regards to advancement for any fighter, but, mainly, allows the victor to hold onto their unfortunate, yet truly meaningless, ranking. Similarly to Tybura, Spivac has compiled a positive resume since losing to Tybura back in 2020. His only losses since are to Cyril Gane and Tom Apsinall, the elite of the heavyweight division. Spivac’s strengths rely on his ground game, where he can impose his will. Without this, he is unable to find a means to victory and will struggle against average to above-average strikers.

This one will go the scorecards and will result in another Tybura decision victory. Nothing much more to add here, folks.

Petela: This fight is a perfect example of why I never advise my friends who gamble to put any money on heavyweight fights. Who in the hell knows that is going to happen? This could be a jaw-dropping knockout nearly instantaneously, or it could be the old-sweaty-dude dance for 25 minutes.

I lean towards the latter in this one. I’ve been wrong before, though I can’t think of any examples, but, to me, this fight has all the makings of a snoozefest. A loss hurts both men much more than a win helps them. That is not a good sign when it comes to heavyweight fights. It won’t be as bad as Lewis vs. Ngannou or Arlovski vs. Buday, but it will much more closely resemble that than Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik or Arlovski vs. Browne. I’ll say Spivac by decision, less because I think I’m right, but more because I hope Andrew is wrong.

Quang Le makes his UFC debut on the main card; does he have what it takes to prevent Chris Gutierrez from bouncing back after his loss to Yadong Song?

Petela: I can’t help but think that this is a bridge too far for Quang Le. He was scheduled to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in September, but before getting the call up to the big show. This is far from an ideal fight for the newcomer. Gutierrez is an absolute monster, and, despite a few setbacks recently, he is still one of the best bantamweights in the world.

This one turns into a showcase fight for Gutierrez. He will show off a full range of skills and probably get a second-round finish. Much credit should be given to Quang Le for even taking this fight, but he will be thoroughly outmatched throughout the contest.

Sumian: Absolutely not. Chris Gutierrez is leaps and bounds better than Quang Le. Le will struggle against the more seasoned competitor and get his first loss. Again, another questionable co-main event slot given there is better matchups on the bottom of this card. Gutierrez will bounce back with a lopsided decision win, and, hopefully, find himself in a more suitable matchup in the coming months.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: Yana Santos. I’m not sure why she is even on the UFC roster anymore. She is 4-5 in her UFC career and continues to look worse with every Octagon appearance. Props to her for fighting some of the most dangerous women in her division, but it has certainly not done her favors. She will lose to Chelsea Chandler and likely be on her way to a regional organization, if not retirement.

Petela: Pannie Kianzad. She needs a win almost as much as Yana Santos, with two straight losses and three losses in her last four outings. Luckily for her, the women’s bantamweight division is hurting for talent or else she would probably be fighting in a smaller promotion. A loss to Karol Rosa will probably be the end of the road for Kianzad unless the UFC just needs bodies to fill out the roster.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal. This one could be the lone bright spot on this lackluster card. Zalal is in his second stint with the UFC and looked great in his last fight against Billy Quarantillo. Errens is a fun fighter as well, despite some rough sailing inside the UFC. I see this one being an entertaining clash that goes the distance but ends up stealing the show.

Sumian: It’s really hard to find a sleeper match-up on this card when many of them would simply put you to sleep. I will go with Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal given these two combine for 29 finishes. This should be the one of the most, if not the most, exciting fight on the card. This will end before the conclusion of the second round and provide viewers with a much needed adrenaline dump.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Nobody. I don’t mean to sound pessimistic, but I can see this card resulting in no bonuses. The card is probably the worst Fight Night, from top to bottom, in years and will not result in many impressive performances, if any. Let’s go with Damon Jackson pulling off a slick submission.

Petela: Damon Jackson. He needs such a small opening to secure a submission that it doesn’t take much for him to end the fight, even if he is behind on the scorecards. That is how I see his fight with Mariscal going down and it will be enough to earn him a post-fight bonus.

Pair this card with…

Petela: A migraine survival kit. Grab your peppermint and eucalyptus stick and an ice pack for your head, because this one is going to give you a headache. Luckily, it doesn’t start too late, so most fans should be able to stay awake, but expect to see a number of frustrating fights throughout the fight card.

Sumian: Anything else. I love fights more than anything, but this card is not worth watching. Use your Saturday to do anything else and you will be happy you did so.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN, 7 p.m. ET) HW: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac Tybura Spivac BW: Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le Gutierrez Gutierrez FW: Chepe Mariscal vs. Damon Jackson Jackson Jackson WW: Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov Barlow Barlow Women’s BW: Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler Chandler Santos Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET) BW: Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama Kazama Grigoriou Women’s BW: Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad Rosa Kianzad HW: Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz Williams Diniz FW: Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal Zalal Zalal Women’s StrawW: Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar Luciano Luciano