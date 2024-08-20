Top Pokies from Wazdan at Ricky Casino Australia

Ricky Casino is a popular gambling site in Australia, offering users over 3,000 games from around 35 manufacturers. Play’n Go, Microgaming, NetEnt – the company co-operates with these and other major providers. Among the variety of games, pokies are the most popular entertainment in Australia. The games developed by Wazdan are especially popular. Let’s take a look at the top 5 devices of the manufacturer, available at Ricky Casino.

Sizzling Moon

Video pokie with 16 cells gives you the opportunity to fly between galaxies, explore outer space. Active lines in the video slot is not provided. Wild is available, replacing all other images, except for the bonus sign.

The moon acts as the last one. It when falling out is fixed with the counter, the maximum value of which is 9. Fixation continues for the number of respins corresponding to the specified number. This increases the probability of activation of the bonus option, which requires a minimum of 6 moons.

Advertisement



Once the bonus feature is activated, 3 respins are granted. Each new moon returns the counter to the original value. In the bonus round, additional multipliers x1-x15, as well as jackpot symbols fall out. There is a mystery sign that turns into a random image.

9 Lions

The machine is one of the most popular Wazdan Oriental-themed games in Australia. It has even won the G2E Asia award. The machine has a three-reel, three-row field, and wins are granted when at least 4 identical pictures appear on the screen.

Each image works in a similar way to Scatter. This means that you don’t have to place identical signs on the line to get the prize. The bonus option is triggered by filling the table on the right side of the screen with golden lions.

Players have the option to adjust the variance. For frequent payouts, play a machine with minimum volatility. If you want to take a risk for a chance to get a big win, set the maximum variance.

Magic Spins

The machine with a field of 29 cells is dedicated to magic, magic spells. The pokie has Wild, but the most useful bonus option Hold the Jackpot. It can be activated by getting a minimum of 6 bonus pictures. Bonus symbols that fall on the big reels are fixed, which allows you to get up to 10 respins. Bonus symbols give you the opportunity to:

Increase payouts;

Collect prizes from the field.

Cash symbols fall out on the small reels. There are different symbols of this type. The type of Cash symbol determines what kind of payout it gives:

The standard is x1-x5 of the amounts staked;

Increasing Value – x3-x7;

Mega Increasing Value – x5-10.

Mini, Minor, Major inscriptions may also appear during the bonus option. They allow you to win the corresponding jackpots. When filling 29 cells with bonus signs, the main prize – Grand – is provided. It is equal to x2500 of the stake amounts.

When the Collector, Megacollector signs fall out, the countdown from 10 starts. With each spin, these images collect all the prizes available on the small reels. The collection continues until the counter reaches zero.

9 Coins

The machine belongs to the classic pokie – in design it is very similar to the slot machines that stood in the first land-based halls. The reels are placed exactly in the centre of the screen, and under them is the interface. It is worth noting the excellent soundtrack that accompanies the user of Ricky Casino AUS when playing.

The machine has a non-standard design. The player has access to a field with 9 cells without active lines. To win, get from 3 identical images. You can activate the bonus option, if on the screen appeared from 3 corresponding signs. 3 bonus symbols allow you to win x500 of the bet amounts.

Wazdan machines are known in Australia for a large number of additional options, and 9 Coins is no exception. The machine provides adjustable variance, special money symbols, bonus level. You can play a low-, high-payout pokie. Money symbols bring x5-x10 bet amounts. When activating the bonus option starts 3 re-spins. Jackpots can be won in the bonus level.

Power of Gods: Hades

Closer acquaintance with the myths of Ancient Greece allows Power of Gods: Hades. The machine gives you the opportunity to climb the legendary Olympus, win a big prize. Exciting gameplay with bonus options can enthrall for a long time. Marvellous soundtrack perfectly matches the theme of antiquity. 243 lines provide good chances for the formation of a paid sequence. Valuable signs include:

A ghost in the hood;

Cerberus;

Key;

Staff;

Helmet.

Card icons from Jack to Ace are of lesser value. The following bonuses are available:

Wild – replaces all other symbols, helping to complete combinations. The Wild symbol is Hades, the king of the underworld. Please note that Wild does not bring any winnings by itself.

Cascades – after the formation of a paid sequence, the signs included in it disappear, replaced by new ones. This gives the opportunity to win several prizes per spin.

Scatter – 6 such images activate the bonus level.

The bonus round provides 3 freespins, during which only Scatters are left on the field. Each such symbol returns the FS counter to 3. The round ends when all the freespins are exhausted or the whole screen is filled. During the free spins you can win a huge amount of money.

The Wazdan machines in the Ricky Casino Australia range attract the attention of both beginners and experienced players, regardless of the bankroll available to the user. Many of the manufacturer’s machines allow you to win one of several jackpots, provide a cascading system of payments, a round of free spins, Wild and respins.