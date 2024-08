ONE Friday Fights Results 74: Gheirati Picks Up Decision Over Yodphupa

On Friday, Aug. 9, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 74, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Parham Gheirati def. Yodphupa Petkiatpet by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn def. Patakake Sinbimuaythai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chatpichit Sor Sor Toipadriew def. Khunsuk Sor Dechapan by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang def. Kaoklai Chor Hapayak by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Donking Yotharakmuaythai def. Panpet Sor Naruemon by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:27

Muay Thai bout: Sainatee PK Saenchai def. Nuengthoranee Guaybangkorlaem by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:31

Muay Thai bout: Kirill Khomutov def. Ferzan Cicek by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:50

Muay Thai bout: Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov def. Yamin PK Saenchai by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:12

Muay Thai bout: Hiroyuki def. Singsangpa Lookboonmee by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:28

Muay Thai bout: Banna Hayashi def. Saenchai Nayokwittungsong by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:07

MMA bout: Dzhokhar Eskiev def. Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:15

MMA bout: Lee Seung Chul def. Moises Lois Ilogon by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:49