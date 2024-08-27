K-1 World GP 2024 ‘Brasilia’ Results: Ariel Machado Takes Tournament Gold

K-1 World GP 2024 in Brasília was a K-1 kickboxing event hosted in Brasília, Brazil. on Aug 24. It featured many kickboxing bouts, including WGP title fights and the quarter-final, semi-final, and final of the openweight tournament, the winner will compete at the year-end event in Tokyo. The results for the K-1 World GP 2024 in Brasília bouts can be found below.

FULL RESULTS Ariel Machado def. Jhonny Klever by TKO (low kicks). Round 3, 1:40 – tournament final

Petros Cabelinho def. André Martins by TKO (low kick). Round 3, 1:20 – For the WGP kickboxing 71.8 kg title

Teodoro Ruiz def. Cabelo Monteiro by split decision

Anderson Silva def. Wesley Cottas by unanimous decision – tournament semifinal

Ariel Machado def. Guto Inocente by unanimous decision – tournament semifinal

Facu Suarez def. Renzo Martinez by unanimous decision

Anderson Silva def. Jhonny Klever by split decision. Round 3, 3:00 – tournament quarterfinal

Wesley Cottas def. Haime Morais by unanimous decision – tournament quarterfinal

Guto Inocente def. Jefferson Salviano by KO (front kick). Round 1, 0:59 – tournament quarterfinal

Ariel Machado def. Abner Ferreira by TKO (knockdowns). Round 2, 1:40 –tournament quarterfinal

Marcos Carvalho def. Lucas Rafael by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 3:00

Sakvan Arab def. Bruno Perna by TKO (knockdowns). Round 2, 2:37

Cicero Evangelista def. Edson Panico by majority decision

Lany Silva def. Lucia Apdelgarim by split decision