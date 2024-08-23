Jake Peacock Scheduled to Face Shinjo Suzuki at ONE 169 in Atlanta

Limb-different athlete Jake Peacock’s ONE Championship debut in April was an inspirational tale, but not one that was ready for a conclusion. The ongoing story will unfold at ONE 169: Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 8.

Peacock will test his mettle again against Shinjo Suzuki in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In his promotional debut, Peacock bested Japan’s Kohei Shinjo at ONE Friday Fights 58. The Road to ONE winner proved he belonged among the world’s best strikers with a three-round victory.

If there are any doubters remaining, they will be shown the skills that led Peacock to the big stage at ONE 169.

Suzuki will prove to be another tough test for the Dunamis Muay Thai standout. The talented Japanese athlete will try to put an abrupt end to the inspirational story and make his own mark in the bantamweight division.

The 38-year-old is coming off a quality win against Han Zi Hao at ONE 166: Qatar and wants to continue his momentum to get to title contention.

Suzuki has everything to compete for against Peacock and can steal his thunder to make a massive jump in a log-jammed division.

The bantamweight Muay Thai showcase is another stellar matchup added to the lineup that includes superstars such as ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA champion Anatoly Malykhin, ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA champion Christian Lee.

ONE 169: Atlanta emanates from the State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.