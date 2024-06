ONE Friday Fights 68 Results

On Friday, Jun. 28, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 68, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a strawweight kickboxing title fight.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Prajanchai PK Saenchai def. Jonathan Di Bella by unanimous decision

Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Kiamran Nabati def. Suablack Tor Pran49 by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:54

Petchtanong Petchfergus def. Alaverdi Ramazanov by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:59

Shadow Singha Mawynn def. Jimmy Vienot by unanimous decision

Pakorn PK Saenchai def. Rafi Bohic by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:15

Tyson Harrison def. Sibmuen by split decision

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya def. Komawut FA Group by unanimous decision

Suriyanlek Por Yenying def. Pompet PK Saenchai by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:50

Kaito Sakaguchi def. Lan Shanteng by unanimous decision

Kohei Wakabayashi def. Sanlang Gexi by split decision

Ryota Hashimoto def. Yuto Ueno by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:05