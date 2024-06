ONE Friday Fights 67 Results: Nakrob Blasts Khalilov with Elbow

On Friday, Jun. 14, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 67, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Nakrob Fairtex def. Tagir Khalilov by KO (elbow). Round 1, 2:02

Samingdam Looksuanmuaythai def. Petseekiew Kor Kampanart by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:43

Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit def. Petporwarit Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Copter Sor Sommai def. Kiriluang Chor Hapayak by unanimous decision

Kongsurin Sor Jor Lekmuangnon def. Nicolas Leite Silva by unanimous decision

Tonglampoon FA Group def. Prakaypetlek EminentAir by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:55

Otis Waghorn def. Kongklai Sor Sommai by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:34

Moe Htet Aung def. Kazuki Yamagishi by split decision

Haruyuki Tanitsu def. Nguyen Van Thanh by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:49

Kaito Oda def. Tran Ngoc Luong by unanimous decision

Koko Ohara def. Saorattana Sitkrujeab by unanimous decision