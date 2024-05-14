Rajadamnern World Series ‘May 11’ Results: Khunsueklek Defends with Head-Kick Knockout

On Saturday, May. 11, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted the RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. See below for results.
FULL RESULTS
Khunsueklek Boomdeksian def. Petchsiam Jor. Patareeya by KO (head kick). Round 3, 0:32
Rungkhao Wor. Sangprapai def. Vahid Nikkah Jungle Hunters by KO. Round 2, 1:17
Barbara Aguiar Phuket Fight Club def. Phayasingha Sor. Sommit by unanimous decision
Chaitone Radex Markets def. Ruben Seoane by unanimous decision
Zaidania Looksaikongdin def. Kaokanok Wor. Chakrawut by unanimous decision
Petchseree Looknhongsaeng def. Babak Haghi Jungle Hunters by KO. Round 1, 1:13
Juraj Tutura def. Fahsung Tocayah Fight Club by split decision
