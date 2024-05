ONE Friday Fights 63 Results: Yodphupa Edges Sen

On Friday, May 17, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 63, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured MMA and Muay Thai action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Yodphupa Wimanair def. Soner Sen by majority decision

Sanpet Sor Salacheep def. Nuengubon Wankhongohm MBK by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:14

Chatpichit SorSorToipadriew def. Sagaengarm Jitmuangnon by unanimous decision

Pansak Wor Wantawee def. Pornsanae Sor Phumipat by unanimous decision

Patakake Sinbimuaythai def. Tuangsap Sor SalacheepAQW by KO (strikes). Round 2, 1:11

Chartpayak Saksatoon def. Mowgli Chor Ajalaboon by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:04

Rak Erawan def. Nicolas Leite Silva by unanimous decision

Sulaiman Looksuan def. Tomoki Sato by unanimous decision

Kimura Ayumu def. Silviu Vitez by unanimous decision

Gregor Thom def. Taku Kondo by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:08

David Cooke def. Kohei Takegami by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:27