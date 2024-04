ONE Friday Fights 58 Results: Superbon Outpoints Grigorian

On Friday, Apr. 5, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 58, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 6:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing: Superbon def. Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision – interim kickboxing title match

Muay Thai: Nong-O Hama def. Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Yutaro Asahi def. Seksan Or Kwanmuang by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Nakrob Fairtex def. Muangthai PK Saenchai by split decision

Muay Thai: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai def. Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Shadow Singha Mawynn def. Erik Hehir by KO (head kicks). Round 3, 0:53

Muay Thai: Kompet Fairtex def. Kongchai Chanaidonmueang by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Jake Peacock def. Kohei Shinjo by unanimous decision

Kickboxing: Zhang Peimian def. Aliff Sor Dechapan by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Jurai Ishii def. Satoshi Katashima by unanimous decision