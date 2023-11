ONE Friday Fights 40 Results: Jaosuayai Knocks Out Paidang in Round 2

On Friday, Nov. 10, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 40, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured nine Muay Thai bouts and two MMA fights.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Petpairin Sor Jor Tongprachin def. Bhumjaithai Mor Tor 1 by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan def. Paidang Kiatsongrit by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:21

Muay Thai: Aliff Sor Dechapan def. Peyman Zolfaghari by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:44

Muay Thai: Khunsuk Sor Dechapan def. Detphupa ChotBangsaen by KO (body kick). Round 2, 1:19

Muay Thai: Mehrdad Khanzadeh def. Yangdam Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Nongam Fairtex def. Phetchumpair Highland Gym by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Ricardo Bravo def. Oliver Hansen by KO (punches). Round 3, 2:59

Muay Thai: Xavier Gonzalez def. Omar El Halabi by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Rhuam Felipe Morais Caldas def. Samingdam Looksuan by split decision

Muay Thai: Parham Gheirati def. by KO (punches). Round 2, 2:39

MMA bout: Ben Royle def. Ivan Parshikov by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Coopar Royal def. Ely Fernandez by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:38