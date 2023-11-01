ONE Fight Night 16’s Ben Tynan: Ready to Rule the Heavyweights

Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed Ben Tynan, a former LFA heavyweight, ahead of what could be his breakout performance. On Friday, Nov. 3, he will make his ONE Championship debut against Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16, which takes place live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Tynan discusses what led to him signing with ONE, the importance of showcasing his personality, his path to superstardom, and more.

