John Lineker and Liam Harrison to Meet in ONE Fight Night 18 Muay Thai Battle

John “Hands of Stone” Lineker will soon be making his Muay Thai debut against the English Muay Thai icon Liam “Hitman” Harrison. These two strikers are booked for a showdown at ONE Fight Night 18 on Jan. 12.

John Lineker vs. Liam Harrison

Brazil’s Lineker is a heavy-handed MMA veteran. Since making his professional debut in 2008, he has won 77-percent of his matches by way of knockout.

The dangerous Hands of Stone has competed in the UFC and has wins against fighters such as Rob Font, Ian McCall, and Marlon “Chito” Vera. In 2019, Lineker moveded to ONE Championship.

In 2022, Lineker was able to knock out the long-reigning bantamweight titleholder Bibiano Fernandes to capture the divisional crown. Earlier this year, he lost to Fabricio Andrade via TKO. Now, he will turn his attention away from MMA and venture into Muay Thai.

Harrison is a legend of Muay Thai. Throughout his career, the English-born striker has faced the likes of Saenchai, Anuwat Kaewsamrit, and, most recently, Nong-O Hama.

With 90 career victories, Harrison is known for his striking power and exciting style. In 2022, he and Muangthai battled in one of the most exciting matchups in Muay Thai history, trading five knockdowns over the course of just one round. This bagged Hitman two performance bonuses totaling $100,000.

Harrison is the former number-one contender for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne and is coming off an injury from the Fall of 2022. In early 2024, Hitman will look to return to action.

Lineker and Harrison are set for a four-ounce Muay Thai battle on Jan. 12 at ONE Fight Night 18. Fans are rightfully expecting the proverbial fireworks.

Guaranteed FIREWORKS 💥 John Lineker crosses over to Muay Thai to take on the legendary Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video! Who you got? 👀#ONEFightNight18 | Jan 12 at 8PM ET

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime pic.twitter.com/tQDRTbsDM1 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2023