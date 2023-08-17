Jonathan Di Bella and Danial Williams to Battle for ONE Kickboxing Title

The ONE strawweight kickboxing title will be contested on Oct. 6, as the reigning division king Jonathan Di Bella will look to defend his throne against Danial “Mini T” Williams. This match is booked for ONE Fight Night 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial “Mini T” Williams

The Italian-Canadian Jonathan Di Bella captured the strawweight crown in a kickboxing masterclass against China’s Zhang Peimian in 2022. The 26-year-old athlete is unbeaten professionally between kickboxing and boxing. Between the two combat sports, he holds a perfect combined record of 13-0.

The ONE 161 main event saw Di Bella and the young Peimian go to war for the strawweight kickboxing world title. It was a back-and-forth, five-round battle which was largely considered one of the best fights of the year. Canada’s Di Bella sealed his world title win with an iconic head-kick knockdown in the fifth round.

The Thai-Australian striker Danial “Mini T” Williams is a man after gold in three sports. He has competed in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. In ONE Championship, Williams has already fought Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles, respectively. On Oct. 6, he will compete for gold in his own weight class.

Di Bella and Mini T have been looking for a showdown against one another for some time. Each man has wanted to face the other. Earlier this year, in an interview with SCMP MMA, Di Bella explained:

“Oh man, anybody ONE puts in front of me, I’ll accept. But I think a few guys are calling me out, including Danial Williams and that will actually be a good fight between me and him… I believe that it will really be a really good fight, a Fight of the Year contender.”

On this callout, Williams, in an interview with ONE Championship, responded:

“I’m understanding kickboxing scoring really well now. That’ll be awesome to be able to fight [Jonathan Di Bella] this year as well, especially if we get the wins. I’ve just watched him fight, and I feel he’s very beatable. And he’s super keen to fight as well. I’ve said that I wanted to be a three-sport champ. That’s just my goal. At least try my best anyway.”

Di Bella vs. Williams for the ONE strawweight kickboxing title will go down on Oct. 6 on ONE Fight Night 15. Fans are highly excited for this matchup that has “Fight of the Year” contender written all over it.

ONE Fight Night 15 also features Tawanchai vs. Supberon, Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade, and Mikey Musumeci vs. Shinya Aoki.