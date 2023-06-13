Tarik Khbabez and Mohamed Amine Will Meet at GLORY: Collision 5 for Interim Title

The reigning GLORY light heavyweight champion Donegi Abena was unfortunately forced to drop out of his title match due to an illness. Now, for GLORY: Collision 5 on Jun. 17, Tarik Khbabez will face Mohamed Amine for the interim strap.

Tarik Khbabez vs Mohamed Amine at GLORY Collision: 5

GLORY Kickboxing will introduce an interim light heavyweight title for Morocco’s ‘Tank’ Tarik Khbabez and ‘Momine’ Mohamed Amine to fight for in the co-main event of the evening. Originally, Khbabez was to challenge Abena for the undisputed title. But, reportedly, Abena came down with a bad case of food poisoning and will not be competing. This story was first reported through VechtSportInfo.

The Dutch-Moroccan Amine is coming off of a win against Michael Duut at GLORY 85 in April of this year. Officially, the 26-year-old ‘Momine’ is ranked in the top five in GLORY’s light heavyweight rankings.

‘Tank’ Tarik Khbabez is a crowd favorite who always brings exciting matchups. The 31-year-old striker earned “Fight of the Year” honors in 2022 for his legendary title showdown against Sergej Maslobojev. In his career, he has faced the likes of Antonio Plazibat, Rico Verhoeven, Levi Rigters, and Roman Kryklia, among others. Most recently, Khbabez is coming off of a second-round TKO over Daniel Toledo for this opportunity.

GLORY: Collision 5 will still have four title matches on it. The interim heavyweight and interim light heavyweight titles will be be on the line, along with the undisputed welterweight and middleweight crowns.

#COLLISION5 UPDATE: Mo Amine steps up and replaces Donegi Abena to fight @tarikkhbabez for the Interim Light-Heavyweight Title at #COLLISION5 in Rotterdam Ahoy#COLLISION5 | JUNE. 17 | https://t.co/mtc7jeEIOh pic.twitter.com/2fhtJobxLF — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) June 13, 2023