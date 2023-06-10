BKFC 44 Results: Stewart Outworks Lopez, Earns Title

On Friday, Jun. 9, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 44: Stewart vs. Lopez, live from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mont. The event featured a featherweight title fight between Kai Stewart and Louie Lopez.
The free prelims aired live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card available to BKTV subscribers at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Kai Stewart def. Louie Lopez by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 48-46) – for the featherweight title
Lloyd Mix def. Dallas Davison by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 4, 2:00
Bryce Henry def. Billy Wagner by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:00
Sawyer Depee def. Gabriel Mota by KO. Round 1, 0:46
JorDan Christensen def. Kerry Lattimer by unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 50-44)
Dorian Long def. Mark Johnson by TKO. Round 2, 1:59
Ryan Ibsen def. Dakota Highpine by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:00
Brady Meister vs. Connor McKenna by TKO. Round 2, 1:35
Leo Bercier def. Willie Sears by KO. Round 1, 1:55
Darrick Gates def. Koda Greenwood by KO. Round 1, 1:20
Dre Coles def. David Loureiro by unanimous decision (49-45 x 3)
