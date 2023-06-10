BKFC 44 Results: Stewart Outworks Lopez, Earns Title

On Friday, Jun. 9, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 44: Stewart vs. Lopez, live from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Mont. The event featured a featherweight title fight between Kai Stewart and Louie Lopez.

The free prelims aired live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card available to BKTV subscribers at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kai Stewart def. Louie Lopez by unanimous decision (49-45, 48-46, 48-46) – for the featherweight title

Lloyd Mix def. Dallas Davison by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 4, 2:00

Bryce Henry def. Billy Wagner by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:00

Sawyer Depee def. Gabriel Mota by KO. Round 1, 0:46

JorDan Christensen def. Kerry Lattimer by unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 50-44)

Dorian Long def. Mark Johnson by TKO. Round 2, 1:59

Ryan Ibsen def. Dakota Highpine by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:00

Brady Meister vs. Connor McKenna by TKO. Round 2, 1:35

Leo Bercier def. Willie Sears by KO. Round 1, 1:55

Darrick Gates def. Koda Greenwood by KO. Round 1, 1:20

Dre Coles def. David Loureiro by unanimous decision (49-45 x 3)