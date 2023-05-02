ONE Fight Night 10: Moraes vs. Johnson III Fight Week Event Schedule

The much-ballyhooed arrival of ONE Championship on U.S. soil is finally here.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video is set to deliver an incredibly entertaining night of elite martial arts action when it kicks off at Denver’s 1stBank Center this Friday, May 5.

Eleven fights across three sports will light up the Circle for ONE’s debut on American soil, and in preparation for the show, the Singapore-based promotion has announced a full slate of events for fight week.

Festivities will begin with a press conference on Wednesday, and all the stars competing on the historic card are expected to attend. A series of open workouts will follow, featuring fighters like ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci, who all defend their gold at the ONE Fight Night 10. Global stars Stamp Fairtex and Roberto Soldic will also make an appearance before their respective bouts on Friday.

The athletes will also hit the scales on Wednesday evening, with the ceremonial weigh-in and faceoffs going out live on Prime Video.

Johnson and Sage Northcutt, who makes his much-anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 10, will then get the last words in when they hit Twitter Spaces for a final preview of the event.

And then, on May 5, it’s fight day. The long-awaited U.S. debut of ONE will come to fruition and present the global viewing audience with one of the year’s biggest and most important events.

Wednesday, May 3

Press Conference & Open Workout (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

YouTube | Prime Video

Thursday, May 4

Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests (12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT)

YouTube

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

YouTube | Prime Video

ONE Fight Night 10 Pre-Show (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Twitter Spaces

Friday, May 5

ONE Fight Night 10: Bonus Bouts (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

YouTube

ONE Fight Night 10 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Prime Video