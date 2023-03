ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams Results

On Friday, Mar. 24, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two title fights.

The lead card airs live on the ONE website starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Danial Williams – for the flyweight title

Muay Thai bout: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Janet Todd – for the atomweight title

Ham Seo Hee vs. Itsuki Hirata

Oh Ho Taek vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Kickboxing bout: Zhang Peimian vs. Torepchi Dogak

Muay Thai bout: Aslanbek Zikreev vs. Rui Botelho

Alex Silva vs. Keito Yamakita

Muay Thai bout: Niclas Larsen vs. Eddie Abasolo

Muay Thai bout: Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Iman Barlow

Grappling bout: Bianca Basilio vs. Tammi Musumeci