BKFC 35: Slaveski vs. Cedeno Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 35: Slaveski vs. Cedeno, live from the John T. Rhodes Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The event features a welterweight battle between Yosdenis Cedeno and Gorjan Slaveski.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Jan. 26.