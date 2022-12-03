BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff, live from the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a lightweight championship fight between Luis Palomino and Tom Shoaff, as well as a middleweight title bout between Francesco Ricchi and David Mundell.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 2. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Check here for full event results.