BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff Weigh-In Photo Gallery

Tom Shoaff (L) and Luis Palomino (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tom Shoaff vs. Luis Palomino (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tom Shoaff vs. Luis Palomino (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Joshuah "Famez" Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Joshuah "Famez" Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Joshuah "Famez" Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tom Shoaff vs. Luis Palomino (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tom Shoaff vs. Luis Palomino (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tom Shoaff vs. Luis Palomino (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tom Shoaff vs. Luis Palomino (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Francesco Ricchi vs. David Mundell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Howard Davis vs. Louie Lopez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Christine Vicens vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Blake Davis vs. William Dunkle (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Bryan Duran vs. Kobe Bowen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jake Young vs. Rene Rodriguez (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Guillermo Perez vs. Rob Fuller (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joshuah "Famez" Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Joshuah "Famez" Alvarez vs. Glendel Futrell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Alberto Blas vs. Jeremiah Potts (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jeremy Smith vs. Leo Valdivia (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Matt Russo vs. Brett Lowry (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Freddy Masabo vs. Shawn Moffett (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Photos

BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 34: Palomino vs. Shoaff, live from the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Fla. The event features a lightweight championship fight between Luis Palomino and Tom Shoaff, as well as a middleweight title bout between Francesco Ricchi and David Mundell.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 6 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 2. Above is a photo gallery from the weigh-ins shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Check here for full event results.

