Full Card Released for ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship has completed its card for ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III, airing on Friday, Sep. 30, with the addition of a four-bout lead card that are heavy on striking excellence.

Opening the night’s festivities will be a heavyweight kickboxing war between Rade Opacic and Giannis Stoforidis. Both men will attempt to get back in the win column after disappointing results during their last outings in the Circle.

The following bout will see the return of Anissa Meksen. The dazzling striker, who many consider the pound-for-pound best, will put on the small gloves once again for her second Muay Thai bout on the global stage, but she will not be looking at an easy night against Daokongfah Banchamek.

The talented debuting Thai atomweight holds a victory over current ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in her impressive slate. If she can upset the French-Algerian superstar, she could be in a position to challenge for the division’s top prize in the near future, making this an extremely high-stakes atomweight affair.

In featherweight MMA action, second-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong will welcome Shamil Gasanov to the promotion. The undefeated Russian will get a prime opportunity to knock off a top competitor in the stacked division and immediately jump into title contention with an impressive win. “The Fighting God” will look to shut down the newcomer and work his way to a rematch with the newly minted featherweight king, Tang Kai.

And in the featured lead card bout, featherweight kickboxing contenders Marat Grigorian and Tayfun Ozcan will throw down in a pivotal clash.

second-ranked contender Grigorian and fifth-ranked Ozcan will be attempting to make themselves known as the next challenger for the winner of the evening’s co-main event bout between ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov.

The four exceptional lead card bouts come with important stakes, and each could produce massive performances. It will be a great way to begin ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Friday, Sep. 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III Full Card

ONE Strawweight World Championship: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Chingiz Allazov

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Mikey Musumeci vs. Cleber Sousa

Stamp Fairtex vs. Jihin Radzuan

Martin Nguyen vs. Ilya Freymanov

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Halil Amir

Marat Grigorian vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Kim Jae Woong vs. Shamil Gasanov

Anissa Meksen vs. Daokongfah Banchamek

Rade Opacic vs. Giannis Stoforidis