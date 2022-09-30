‘Angela: The Comeback Story of Angela Lee’ Now Available

Director Will Harris has released the latest episode of the docuseries Anatomy of a Fighter in partnership with ONE Championship entitled “Angela: The Comeback Story of Angela Lee.”

The release comes just days before Lee steps back inside the Circle in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on Friday, Sep. 30.

The documentary follows Lee as she prepares for her comeback fight following a two-year layoff from action to focus on starting a family. As she stepped away, ONE Championship decided to keep her as the division’s queen and set up a grand prix to determine her next challenger.

Stamp Fairtex blew through the competition and rose to the top contender’s spot after winning the ONE atomweight grand prix. With the challenge of the former two-sport world champion looming, Lee got back in the gym and readied herself to defend her crown at ONE X. The cameras follow her journey alongside her family and training partners at United MMA.

Ken Lee, Angela’s father, and Christian Lee, her brother, both offer insight into “Unstoppable’s” mindset as a world champion throughout the documentary. The episode also details Lee’s martial arts roots and the work she put into her return.

“She’s done a lot. She’s done more than enough to cement her legacy, you know, but as far as the Lee legacy, we don’t do this for the business. We’re not a business; we’re not a brand. I’m not looking to build a hundred schools and academies and so forth, you know,” Ken Lee said.

“My wife and I, we do this for our children. And we do this to help support them to achieve their goals and their dreams. All I think about is that we want to prepare our children to be the best possible shape mentally, physically, spiritually that they can be and to execute their skills to the best ability and the results will show for themselves.”

Lee’s next bout takes place on Friday, Sep. 30, at ONE on Prime Video 2 against ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. The event airs live at 8 p.m. ET.