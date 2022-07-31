Three Tips to Consider while Choosing your Quality Jiu-Jitsu Shirts

Brazilian jiu-jitsu apparel is not just about having gi or no-gi gear. It has become essential to almost anyone who trains in submission grappling to have a BJJ-inspired shirt to sport off the mats. Jiu-jiteiros have a laid-back style, and having trusted after-training attire is a must.

Tips to choose the best jiu-jitsu t-shirt for you:

How does one choose the best jiu-jitsu shirt? Below are three things to consider while you look out for BJJ shirts online.

Durable & Comfortable Material Sizing Wide Variety of Designs

Illustration Creative Example from XMartial

Durability and Comfort of the Material:

A durable material is very important when choosing the right jiu-jitsu shirt. Some of the examples for jiu-jitsu shirts can be found on XMartial.

Essentially, you want to find a shirt that you can use again and again, without it breaking its fit over time. A ring-spun cotton is a perfect example of a good material, because it is soft on the skin, but durable at the same time.

Milky Way Oversized Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Another material to consider when getting your jiu-jitsu shirt is heavy cotton, you can learn more about it here. Its long-lasting material is perfect for everyday wear, and, because of its durability, it does not tear easy. If you go to work after your jiu-jitsu class, this is the best shirt material for you. It’s wrinkle-resistant quality is a convenience you never thought you needed.

Size Availability:

Sizing is another factor to think about when buying your jiu-jitsu shirts. You must find the right size that is comfortable for you. In recent years, there is an increase in demand for online shopping, and choosing the correct size can be a bit of a challenge.

You need to find a store that gives you the exact information regarding the sizing specifications, and good customer service assistance, in case you have additional questions about their products.

There are different ways on how to keep your shirts looking vibrant and keeping its shape intact, so make sure you read the washing instructions closely, this way you will maintain its proper fit.

Creative Designs:

A wide variety of jiu-jitsu designs to choose from, so you can mix and match depending on your style for the day, is important too. Definitely a fun way of putting your passion on display.

Creative Design Example

You can spice things up by picking different colors that compliments your existing clothing collection. A nice denim jacket over a black shirt is a nice effortless style!

Holy Choke BJJ T-Shirt Example

Conclusion:

Jiu-jitsu enthusiasts are used to having a set of gear for training only. Add some jiu-jitsu shirts into your wardrobe arsenal and you won’t feel limited when you go out of the gym.

Jiu-jitsu shirts don’t go out of style. They go well with shorts, pants, and jeans. You can wear them in any kind of weather too. It’s a versatile piece of clothing you can collect and wear for years to come.

To sum it all up, the most important things to remember when buying your jiu-jitsu shirts are durability, comfort, and style.