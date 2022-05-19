Three Reasons to Watch ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

ONE Championship brings another loaded card your way on Friday, May 20, with ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The main and co-main events will see titles on the line.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai puts his ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship on the line against Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event. Following the exciting title tilt, ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee welcomes Jimmy Vienot to the company in the evening’s main event.

But what else should capture your attention when the bell rings inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium? Here are three big reasons you won’t want to miss a second of the action at ONE 157.

Advertisement



ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

Outside of the two ONE Super Series title bouts atop the card, the quarterfinal action of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix demands fans’ attention.

The 12 men competing, including the two alternate bouts, are the top stars within the division. That includes the king of the division, ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Adding a little extra spice to the tournament is knowing that if Rodtang is defeated, the winner of the tournament will receive an automatic shot at his gold at a later date.

The first-round matchups of Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito and Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves are immensely exciting alongside the return of “The Iron Man.” This grand prix could be one of the most action-packed, fun events of the year.

The Ruotolo Brothers Debut

ONE continues to elevate submission grappling in 2022 by adding twins Kade and Tye Ruotolo to the roster and immediately placing them in exciting, high-profile bouts in their organizational debuts.

On the main card, Kade Ruotolo will meet former ONE lightweight MMA champion Shinya Aoki. Aoki’s incredible submission game has made him a legend in mixed martial arts, and he will offer a unique challenge to the teenage star in his first match under the bright lights.

Later on the main card, Tye Ruotolo tackles multiple-time BJJ world champion Garry Tonon in one of the most highly-anticipated grappling matches of the year. The Atos Jiu-Jitsu and Danaher Death Squad rivalry will continue inside the Circle as these two submission stars attempt to submit one another.

The Ruotolo Brothers, alongside Tonon and Aoki, want to showcase the most exciting submission grappling on the planet. They attack relentlessly. Fans should not expect any stalling and exciting scrambles in these two incredible battles.

Motivated Atomweights and Strawweights

American Alyse Anderson returns to the Circle against Asha Roka as both women look to get back in the win column. Anderson was barely edged out in her ONE debut last year and has switched camps to American Top Team to hit the next level. The atomweight bout should be a high-paced affair between two motivated athletes.

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak has been lighting up the striking world, but now she will make her transition into the world of mixed martial arts in a strawweight battle against undefeated Indian Zeba Bano. Can Wondergirl find similar success that Stamp Fairtex has had, or will Bano have an emphatic debut?

These four women are all motivated to put on a show-stealing effort inside the Circle, with both matches having a significant impact on their respective divisions. Keep an eye on these dark horse Match of the Night contests.

ONE 157 will begin with the lead card at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App. The main card starts at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.