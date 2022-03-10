Three Reasons to Watch ONE Championship: Lights Out

ONE Championship returns on Friday, Mar. 11, with a ten-bout slate at ONE Championship: Lights Out, featuring two incredible world championship bouts. The action encompasses kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts and is bound to satisfy any martial arts fan.

It’s difficult to choose a standout bout amongst such a fantastic lineup, so we’ve chosen three.

Here are the top reasons to kick off your weekend just right by tuning in to ONE: Lights Out this Friday.

An Unbelievable Double Main Event

The top two bouts on the marquee for ONE Championship: Lights Out are a fan’s dream. ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le defends his belt against second-ranked contender Garry Tonon, and ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes puts his strap on the line to settle his feud with top-ranked John Lineker.

All four men are sensational finishers. In the featherweight main event, Le is a perfect 4-0 in ONE with four knockouts, while Tonon is 6-0 with five finishes. At bantamweight, Lineker enters with back-to-back knockouts, while Fernandes has earned a finish in four of his title defenses inside the ONE Circle.

It may be cliché to say the main events are all-action, but the records back up the claim. Although there’s a strong undercard leading up to the main events, these two title tilts stand out as the main reason to tune in to the show.

Heavyweight Power

Don’t look now, but the heavyweight kickboxing division is becoming one of the most exciting in ONE Super Series. Adding to the division’s exciting growth is Ismael Londt, who will make his highly-anticipated debut against Iraj Azizpour.

The Iranian made his own debut last October with a three-round win over Anderson Silva, but the multiple-time kickboxing world champion will be his toughest test to date.

With other names like Rade Opacic making waves in the heavyweight division, this is an important bout that could move the winner into the forefront of the rapidly growing division. And it doesn’t hurt that they swing for the fences with their heavyweight hammers.

Sensational Finishers

The main event athletes aren’t the only finishers on the card. The ten-bout lineup is littered with exciting athletes who have impressive finishing rates.

Former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen returns to the Circle and brings his 92-percent finishing rate with him as he welcomes Kirill Gorobets to the organization. Former ONE strawweight world champion Alex Silva will be looking for his tenth career submission win. And Eko Roni Saputra is hoping to add to his perfect 100-percent finishing rate as he continues to climb into flyweight contention.

And those are just some of the martial arts stars on show. ONE Super Series athletes Josh Tonna, Liam Nolan, and Lin Heqin return to action, too.

There will be plenty for all to enjoy at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday as each bout gets better and better ahead of the headliners.

ONE: Lights Out airs live and free on ONE’s YouTube channel and ONE Super App. The action begins at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, Mar. 11.